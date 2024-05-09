Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,751,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.95. 145,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
