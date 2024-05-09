Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 660,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 159,403 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 337,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

