Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.57. 1,097,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

