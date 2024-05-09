Discovery Value Fund Invests $15.09 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,090,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 6.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.12% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,189,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $121.81 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.33.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

