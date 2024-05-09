Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,221. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

