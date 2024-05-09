Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

RSP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,020. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

