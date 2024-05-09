Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linamar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNR

Linamar Trading Up 7.7 %

Linamar stock traded up C$5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.88. 220,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$56.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Linamar

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. Insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.