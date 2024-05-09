Raymond James Cuts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$13.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Shares of NXE traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$10.92. 2,991,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,678. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.77. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

