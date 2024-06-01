Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $31,424.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,411,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,240.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,736 shares of company stock valued at $149,678. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience comprises approximately 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.49.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

