Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.87 and last traded at C$7.09. Approximately 537,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 650,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.73.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3689129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

