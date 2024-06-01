Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Decreases By 9.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adicet Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.