Commerce Bank Makes New $402,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $313.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.78. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.