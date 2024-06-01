Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.