Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Drops By 9.9%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Leila Alland purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

