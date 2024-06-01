Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 13,011 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PHINIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at $16,896,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in PHINIA by 1,067.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 423,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.0 %

PHINIA stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. PHINIA’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

