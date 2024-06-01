Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in May

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 926,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,290 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520,044 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $11,672,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 688,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.19. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Further Reading

