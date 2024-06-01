Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADIL opened at $1.45 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.