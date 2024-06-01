ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $489.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.17 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 440,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 440,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProFrac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ProFrac by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

