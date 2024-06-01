Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE JWN opened at $22.10 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

