Isabel Soriano Sells 3,201 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

