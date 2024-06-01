Peter M. Menard Sells 630 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $13,866,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

