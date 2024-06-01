Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Ascent Industries

In related news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,611.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 4,481 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,154.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $408,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Shares of ACNT opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ascent Industries has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. Equities analysts predict that Ascent Industries will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.