Commerce Bank Invests $360,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 499,936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.