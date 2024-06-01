Helios Underwriting plc (HUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £129.69 million, a PE ratio of 3,470.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.27.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

