Helios Underwriting plc (HUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Helios Underwriting Stock Performance
Shares of HUW opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £129.69 million, a PE ratio of 3,470.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.27.
Helios Underwriting Company Profile
