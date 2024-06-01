New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NGD

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in New Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 556,765 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 577,757 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.