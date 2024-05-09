CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.10.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$1.93 on Thursday, hitting C$71.18. 140,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$70.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

