Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

