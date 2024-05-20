Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.452 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of MCHP opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

