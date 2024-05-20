HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

HF Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $58.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

