Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after acquiring an additional 741,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 852,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13,859.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 153,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

