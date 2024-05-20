Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after buying an additional 434,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

