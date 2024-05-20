Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

