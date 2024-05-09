Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,455 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rollins Financial increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 146,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

