Scotiabank Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.24.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

