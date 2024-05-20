Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

