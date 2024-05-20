Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.30.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17,526.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 223.8% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 62,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.