Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLE opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.03. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.