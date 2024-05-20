Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:SLE opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.03. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.60.
Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.
