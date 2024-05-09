Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL remained flat at $161.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,555 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.