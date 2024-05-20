PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,110.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,180 shares of company stock worth $4,128,632. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

