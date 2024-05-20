Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $152.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.13.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Airbnb stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

