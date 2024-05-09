Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 19,987 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.52. 453,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

