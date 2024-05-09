National Pension Service Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $85,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,566,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.84. The company had a trading volume of 207,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

