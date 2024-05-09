National Pension Service Acquires 37,631 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $69,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 90,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 2,799,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

