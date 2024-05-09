Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.61.

UBER traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

