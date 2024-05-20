Comparing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and ProSomnus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DexCom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 16.82% 31.01% 10.29% ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and ProSomnus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 11 1 2.93 ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $141.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. ProSomnus has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 396.45%. Given ProSomnus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than DexCom.

DexCom has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and ProSomnus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $3.62 billion 14.42 $541.50 million $1.55 84.75 ProSomnus $27.65 million 0.30 -$24.09 million ($1.56) -0.30

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DexCom beats ProSomnus on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ProSomnus

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.