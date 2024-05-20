UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

