Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $53.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TGLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $54.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.