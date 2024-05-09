Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Tronox Stock Performance
Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 157,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,239. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TROX
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.