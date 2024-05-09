Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 157,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,239. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

