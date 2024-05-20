ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $5.06 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.06.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.
