ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $5.06 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.06.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LFWD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

