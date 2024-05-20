HC Wainwright Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $9.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

